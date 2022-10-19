YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News is honoring local educators with our Creative Classroom program. If you’re a local teacher and have a great idea to creatively advance education for your students, we want to hear from you! Tell us your idea and you could win five hundred dollars toward making it come true for your students.

The WKBN Caring for Our Community program will select four winning proposals – one from each of our four local counties (Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull, and Mercer). Teachers submit your idea below and explain to us how you would use five hundred dollars to help your students.

In December, four proposals will be selected as winners, and each will receive a five-hundred-dollar check from the Caring for Our Community campaign to make their idea come to life for their students.

The contest begins October 24th.